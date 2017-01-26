S.D. Governor Says He Would Veto Transgender Locker Room Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto a bill restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use.

The Republican governor said Thursday that any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level. The measure introduced this week would require public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities that match their sex at birth.

The bill says that schools could provide accommodations such as a single-occupancy restroom under special circumstances. Foes say it’s discriminatory.

Daugaard says North Carolina has seen major problems since a similar law was enacted. He vetoed a bill last year that also applied to bathrooms, and lawmakers failed to override.

Republican Sen. Lance Russell, the main sponsor of this year’s bill, says he’s interested in protecting all students.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)