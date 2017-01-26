MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

S.D. Governor Says He Would Veto Transgender Locker Room Bill

January 26, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto a bill restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use.

The Republican governor said Thursday that any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level. The measure introduced this week would require public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities that match their sex at birth.

The bill says that schools could provide accommodations such as a single-occupancy restroom under special circumstances. Foes say it’s discriminatory.

Daugaard says North Carolina has seen major problems since a similar law was enacted. He vetoed a bill last year that also applied to bathrooms, and lawmakers failed to override.

Republican Sen. Lance Russell, the main sponsor of this year’s bill, says he’s interested in protecting all students.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia