Tap Talk: Lift Bridge Brewing Co. Taps ‘Silhouette’At Saturday Party

January 26, 2017 1:52 PM By Katie Fraser
From the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships in Minneapolis to the Winter Carnival in St. Paul, Stillwater is giving Minnesotans one more reason to celebrate the winter season.

On Saturday, Lift Bridge Brewing Company is tapping into their latest stout beer – Silhouette.

Guests are invited to come to the taproom to enjoy a taste of the annual barrel-aged stout.

Silhouette is brewed in the style of a Russian Imperial Stout with notes of coffee, toffee and black licorice finished with a roasted body.

Lift Bridge’s Silhouette celebration begins at 12 p.m. at the brewery, located at 1900 Tower Drive. The event will be 21+ after 7 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m.

For those who pre-purchased bottles, redemption will begin at 2 p.m. Printed confirmations are required along with an I.D.  If there are any left, additional bottles can be purchased for $20.

Tickets cost $6.50 and include a token for a free beer or two root beers.

For more information, or to purchase a ticket, click here.

