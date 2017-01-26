MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Wis. Legislature Takes Up Bill Limiting Union Influence

January 26, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would limit the influence of unions bidding for public projects is poised to move quickly through the Legislature.

Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton are sponsoring the measure on project labor agreements. Vukmir’s spokeswoman Jessica Ward said Thursday that no amendments are expected and it could come up for a vote in the Senate committee early next week. Hutton says the Assembly committee expects to take it up the following week.

The full Senate could vote on it as early as Feb. 8 with an Assembly vote expected sometime in March.

Unions say the proposal removes local control over bid requests for public projects. But the bill’s sponsors say non-union companies shouldn’t be excluded from bidding on some projects.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

