MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Working For The Weekend: Pond Hockey, Cats & TwinsFest

January 26, 2017 7:13 AM By Kim Johnson
Filed Under: Crossriver Kosherfest, Household Pet Cat Show, Kim Johnson, TwinsFest, U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, Working For The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a lot going on around the Twin Cities this weekend, so get out your planners and take note of these fun activities!

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lace up your skates!

The nation’s premier outdoor pond hockey tournament is this weekend on Lake Nokomis.

Labatt Blue U.S. Pond Hockey Championships includes tournament play, family skating and a happy hour tent.

The champs go down in history with their names etched into the Golden Shovel.

Household Pet Cat Show

It’s a purrr-fect weekend to be in St. Paul!

The Saintly City Cat Club’s 41st Annual Championship and Household Pet Cat Show is this Saturday and Sunday at the RiverCentre.

More than 200 paw-some cats from the United States and Canada litter-ally will compete for the title of “Best Cat.”

Tickets are only $4, fur real!

Crossriver Kosherfest

Calling all foodies! Crossriver Kosherfest is back!

It’s a great opportunity to sample your favorite kosher foods…or try some for the first time.

Koshfest takes place Sunday at Temple of Aaron in St. Paul.

TwinsFest

Finally it’s a sure sign baseball season is right around the corner.

TwinsFest returns to Target Field.

Twins fans can interact with their favorite players, take batting practice in the cage and check out memorabilia.

New this year, a beer garden!

TwinsFest tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

More from Kim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia