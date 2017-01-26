Working For The Weekend: Pond Hockey, Cats & TwinsFest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a lot going on around the Twin Cities this weekend, so get out your planners and take note of these fun activities!

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lace up your skates!

The nation’s premier outdoor pond hockey tournament is this weekend on Lake Nokomis.

Labatt Blue U.S. Pond Hockey Championships includes tournament play, family skating and a happy hour tent.

The champs go down in history with their names etched into the Golden Shovel.

Household Pet Cat Show

It’s a purrr-fect weekend to be in St. Paul!

The Saintly City Cat Club’s 41st Annual Championship and Household Pet Cat Show is this Saturday and Sunday at the RiverCentre.

More than 200 paw-some cats from the United States and Canada litter-ally will compete for the title of “Best Cat.”

Tickets are only $4, fur real!

Crossriver Kosherfest

Calling all foodies! Crossriver Kosherfest is back!

It’s a great opportunity to sample your favorite kosher foods…or try some for the first time.

Koshfest takes place Sunday at Temple of Aaron in St. Paul.

TwinsFest

Finally it’s a sure sign baseball season is right around the corner.

TwinsFest returns to Target Field.

Twins fans can interact with their favorite players, take batting practice in the cage and check out memorabilia.

New this year, a beer garden!

TwinsFest tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids.