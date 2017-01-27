4 Things To Know: U Of M Football Hearings, March For Life, NASA & More

MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 27, 2017 8:03 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the continuation of hearings for the 10 Gopher football players accused of sexual assault last fall to TwinsFest, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 27, 2017.

Hearings Continue For Gopher Football Players

A second round of hearings for 10 Gopher football players fighting to stay students at the U of M will get underway Friday.

They’re appealing their suspensions and expulsions linked to sexual assault allegations.

A woman said the players sexually attacked her inside an apartment building near campus last fall. But charges were never filed.

The student panel will have up to a week to make their decision after Friday’s hearing.

Pence Speaks At Anti-Abortion Rally

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at the ‘March for Life’ anti-abortion rally in Washington D.C. Friday.

The rally marks the 44th anniversary of Roe V. Wade, the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Pence is the first Vice President to ever address the pro-life march.

NASA Marks 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 1

NASA marks 50 years since the Apollo 1 tragedy.

Three astronauts were killed when the launch pad at Cape Kennedy erupted in flames.

The incident happened as the crew was preparing for the first manned Apollo flight.

TwinsFest Begins

Minnesota’s longstanding baseball tradition is back – TwinsFest kicks off at Target Field!

New this year is a beer garden called the TwinsFest Taproom, with craft beer, root beer floats and yard games.

Guests can also enjoy the traditional autographs from players, photo opportunities and collector’s show.

TwinsFest runs through Sunday.

