Mercedes-Benz Releases Coen Brothers’ Super Bowl Ad

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s favorite filmic sons are dipping their toes into that succinct pinnacle of American popular culture, the Super Bowl ad.
Mercedes-Benz released the ad Monday, a a minute-long tribute to the 1969 film “Easy Rider” set in a biker bar.
Native Minnesotans Ethan and Joel Coen are most well-known for films such as “Fargo” and “The Big Lebowski.”
Their most recent film was “Hail, Caesar!”, simultaneously an homage to and lampoon of classic Hollywood. The film, starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney and Channing Tatum, was nominated for one Oscar for production design.
The Independent reports a 30-second version of the ad will air during the Super Bowl.