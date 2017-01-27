MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Mercedes-Benz Releases Coen Brothers’ Super Bowl Ad

January 27, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Coen Brothers, Super Bowl LI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s favorite filmic sons are dipping their toes into that succinct pinnacle of American popular culture, the Super Bowl ad.

Mercedes-Benz released the ad Monday, a a minute-long tribute to the 1969 film “Easy Rider” set in a biker bar.

Native Minnesotans Ethan and Joel Coen are most well-known for films such as “Fargo” and “The Big Lebowski.”

Their most recent film was “Hail, Caesar!”, simultaneously an homage to and lampoon of classic Hollywood. The film, starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney and Channing Tatum, was nominated for one Oscar for production design.

The Independent reports a 30-second version of the ad will air during the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia