MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Father Injured By Crunch At Wolves Game

January 27, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Karl Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night at the Timberwolves game for star center Karl-Anthony Towns’ dad.

Mascot Crunch — known for his high-flying antics and stunts in the crowd — accidentally slid into Karl Senior during a stunt in which he rides a sled down the arena steps from the top all the way down to the court. AP sportswriter Jon Krawczynski got the big scoop.

Krawczynski says Big Karl left Target Center on crutches, and was expected to get an MRI on his knee Friday. The Timberwolves are expected to have more to say following Friday’s practice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia