Karl-Anthony Towns’ Father Injured By Crunch At Wolves Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night at the Timberwolves game for star center Karl-Anthony Towns’ dad.
Mascot Crunch — known for his high-flying antics and stunts in the crowd — accidentally slid into Karl Senior during a stunt in which he rides a sled down the arena steps from the top all the way down to the court. AP sportswriter Jon Krawczynski got the big scoop.
Krawczynski says Big Karl left Target Center on crutches, and was expected to get an MRI on his knee Friday. The Timberwolves are expected to have more to say following Friday’s practice.