Twins Add Cuddyer, MacPhail To Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Cuddyer and Andy MacPhail will be the latest inductees into the Minnesota Twins team hall of fame.
Cuddyer will be honored Aug. 19 and MacPhail Aug. 20 during pregame ceremonies. They’ll be the 29th and 30th members.
The announcement was made Friday.
Cuddyer played 11 of his 15 major league seasons for the Twins, primarily in right field. He was an All-Star in 2011 and part of six AL Central titles after being drafted in the first round in 1997. Cuddyer was recently hired as a special assistant to the front office.
MacPhail spent nine of his 10 years in the Twins front office as general manager, the architect of World Series championship teams in 1987 and 1991. He’s currently club president of the Philadelphia Phillies.
