MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Report: Minnesota’s Urban Counties Growing, Rural Counties Shrinking

January 27, 2017 3:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new report says nearly three-fourths of Minnesotans now live in urban areas, and the population in the rest of the state is getting older.

The report by the State Demographic Center seeks to create a more nuanced understanding of Minnesota outside the Twin Cities area by breaking the state down into urban areas, large towns, small towns and rural areas.

It says the findings raise concerns for the future workforce in smaller communities and highlight the need for planning for delivering health care and other services.

Minnesota’s 14 “entirely rural” counties have lost population since 2010, which the report says will mean even more acute labor shortages, while the state’s entirely or partially urban counties grew. But the 13 “entirely urban” counties are growing only because of international migration.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia