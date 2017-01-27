Woman Still Recovering After Near-Fatal Stabbing At Dorothy Day Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is trying to get back on her feet after she was stabbed and nearly killed at the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul.

Angela said she had just signed a lease on a new apartment and was spending her last night at the center when she was attacked. Police arrested 43-year-old Tim Dortch, a man with a lengthy criminal history.

“That’s all I could say was ‘Why me?’ It was my last day,” Angela said.

Last August, life threw her a curveball. Left without a home, Angela was forced to move into Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul, but things were starting to look up.

“I was saving money and trying to get out of the shelter,” Angela said.

On Dec. 30, she finally signed a lease on a new apartment. But during her last night at Dorothy Day, the unthinkable happened.

“I was just fighting him off of me, not knowing I was getting stabbed at all,” Angela said.

Police say Dortch attacked Angela after he thought she was arguing with his girlfriend.

“I got stabbed six times. He cut my liver. He nicked my lung,” she said.

Angela said she’s still traumatized by the attack. She was rushed to the hospital and was unconscious for five days, finally waking up Jan. 3.

“That was the first thing on my mind, was that I was late for work,” Angela said.

“She comes to work every day. She comes to work on time,” Angela’s boss Harry Algyer said.

Even though she had been homeless, Algyer said Angela was a perfect employee for Securitas- a company that provides security to St. Paul Schools. When he heard about what had happened to her, his heart sank. So he started a GoFundMe page to help pay for things like rent and groceries, until Angela can return to work.

“She wasn’t asking anything from anybody. She was going to work and she was doing what’s right. It shouldn’t happen to anybody, but it definitely shouldn’t happen to someone who was working as hard as she was,” Algyer said.

“I love my job. I love the kids,” Angela said.

Angela isn’t sure when doctors will let her return to work. Until then, she’s just thankful for the support from everyone, that’s helped her get back on her feet.

“I don’t know why God spared my life. I don’t know why. I guess there’s something really big in store for me,” she said.

Dortch has been charged with first and second degree assault. You can help with her medical bills by donating to her GoFundMe page.