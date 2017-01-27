Lynx Associate Head Coach Jim Petersen Stepping Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Longtime Minnesota Lynx assistant Jim Petersen is stepping down, the team announced Friday.

“I will continue to support the team and I expect this historic run to continue for the Minnesota Lynx,” Petersen said.

Petersen has been with the Lynx for eight seasons, during which the team won three championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015. He was hired by head coach Don Zierden in 2009 as an assistant and retained by both Jennifer Gillom and current head coach Cheryl Reeve. Reeve promoted him to associate head coach before the 2016 season.

“Jim fully immersed himself into the WNBA and worked extremely hard to become the very best assistant in the league,” Reeve said.

“He brought a prodigious understanding of the game of basketball that benefited all those around him. We are grateful for his years of dedication on and off the court.”

Petersen currently serves as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ television analyst on Fox Sports North, a role he has performed for nearly 20 years.

Petersen played college basketball for the University of Minnesota Gophers before spending eight seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.