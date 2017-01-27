Co. Attorney: No Charges For Man Who Sprayed Chemicals At Women’s March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s office announced Friday that they will not press charges against a counter-protester at last Saturday’s historic Women’s March in St. Paul who sprayed a chemical irritant at some marchers.
Paul David Pearson was arrested at the march after witnesses reported to police that he threw a punch at a protester who tried to grab one of his signs, and then sprayed chemicals at those around him.
Footage shows most of the altercation, after marchers surrounded Pearson and were questioned him about his anti-gay signs.
The attorney’s office said in a statement that they “determined this case does not meet the legal threshold supporting any felony level charges.”
They added that the case file has been sent to the office of St. Paul’s city attorney, who may decide to file a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor charge against Pearson.
