MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Co. Attorney: No Charges For Man Who Sprayed Chemicals At Women’s March

January 27, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Paul David Pearson, St. Paul, Women's March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s office announced Friday that they will not press charges against a counter-protester at last Saturday’s historic Women’s March in St. Paul who sprayed a chemical irritant at some marchers.

Paul David Pearson was arrested at the march after witnesses reported to police that he threw a punch at a protester who tried to grab one of his signs, and then sprayed chemicals at those around him.

Read More: 90,000 To 100,000 At Women’s March Minnesota

Paul Pearson (credit: Ramsey County)

Paul Pearson (credit: Ramsey County)

Footage shows most of the altercation, after marchers surrounded Pearson and were questioned him about his anti-gay signs.

The attorney’s office said in a statement that they “determined this case does not meet the legal threshold supporting any felony level charges.”

They added that the case file has been sent to the office of St. Paul’s city attorney, who may decide to file a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor charge against Pearson.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia