Minor Flooding Almost Certain To Hit Pipeline Protest Camp

January 27, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, Pipeline Protest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The first seasonal flood outlook from the National Weather Service indicates minor spring flooding is almost certain in the area of Dakota Access pipeline protesters’ encampment in North Dakota.

Friday’s outlook says there’s little chance of major flooding but that parts of the camp could end up under water.

The weather service stresses that it’s early and that the next outlook on Feb. 16 should provide a clearer picture.

The camp near the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers has been home to hundreds and sometimes thousands of pipeline opponents since August. It has dwindled to fewer than 300 people due to the onset of winter, pipeline work being stalled and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s recent call for people to leave before the spring flooding season begins.

