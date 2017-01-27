Final Day Of Hearing For Suspended Gopher Football Players Underway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The final day of a hearing to decide the future of suspended Gopher football players is underway at the University of Minnesota.

The 10 players and their attorneys are presenting their side to a sexual misconduct subcommittee of three students.

Thursday, an attorney for the university presented its findings and the woman accusing the players of sexual misconduct told her story in the closed meeting.

Friday, the hearing began at 1 p.m. and was scheduled to go until 10 p.m. During that time both sides will present closing arguments, take questions from the panel and check back in with witnesses.

The 10 students are appealing their suspensions and expulsions. The panel of two undergraduate students and one graduate student can uphold or overturn the university’s decisions.

An attorney for nine of the 10 players walked into the closed meeting followed by his clients.

Five of the students are facing expulsion.

“You can’t conclude evidence that isn’t there that’s where there had to be some critical analysis of how the investigation was held,” attorney Lee Hutton said.

The allegations of sexual misconduct stem from an incident in September when a female student says she was sexually attacked by several men in an off-campus apartment.

The allegations against the nine range from those who had sexual contact with the woman to those who were witnesses and allegedly encouraged the activity.

“I’m fearful we won’t get a fair trial,” Hutton said. “The university told me 31 minutes point six minutes to prove my case for each of the guys.”

The last of the 10 accused, Antoine Winfield Jr., has his own attorney and denies having any sexual contact with the woman.

“He’s scared. He knows in his heart of heart what he did and did not do and I hope he gets exonerated for that,” Winfield’s attorney, Ryan Pacyga, said.

This is not a criminal matter — the county attorney reviewed the case and declined to press charges.

The panel has one week from Saturday to announce findings. If the players lose they will likely take their school cases to federal court.