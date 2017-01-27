MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Wis. Senator Says Voter Fraud Shouldn’t Be Trump’s Priority

January 27, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says investigating possible voter fraud should not be President Donald Trump’s priority.

Johnson told WTAQ-AM on Friday that ensuring the integrity of elections is “extremely important,” he “would not list this as a top priority this administration should be focused on at this time.”

Trump says he wants an investigation into the widely debunked claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the November election he won.

Johnson won re-election in November and Trump carried Wisconsin. A recount of Wisconsin’s presidential election results changed few votes and revealed no widespread abuse or fraud.

Johnson says he would like Trump to focus on regulatory reform, even though he says it is “not a very sexy subject.”

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lars Hoppersten says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I am not so sure it WS a priority in the beginning – but when the media and crazy lefty clan keep calling him on it – why not go fishing and slaughter them at their own game ?
    As long as it does no impede other issues — let’s clear the table on it once and for all. 😉

    Reply

