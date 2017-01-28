Warm Weather Prompts Changes For City Of Lakes Loppet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While many Minnesotans are enjoying this mild January, the warmer weather is forcing some changes to one winter festival.

Next Friday marks the start of the annual City of Lakes Loppet Festival.

The winter celebration usually is spread out at several locations across Minneapolis, but this year is different.

At Theodore Wirth Park, skiers move along the trails at a leisurely pace.

Next weekend will be a much different scene.

“I’m doing the Loppet challenge,” said Jacob Kjome of Maple Grove.

Kjome is one of the 12,000 competitors taking part in one of the Loppet ski races.

“It’s a fun event, it’s fun to see people,” Kjome said.

A seasoned participant who’s competed for several years, Kjome knows how winter weather, or lack thereof, can impact the course.

“It’s in OK condition, it’s a little icy, a little sugary snow,” he said.

For Loppet organizers like John Munger, the concern isn’t just the conditions but the lack of snow.

“I have to admit, it can be a little bit frustrating. I was not happy with the storm the other day going a little south,” said Munger, executive director of the Loppet Foundation.

The recent thaw is forcing course modifications which will keep skiers closer to Theodore Wirth Park.

“For the ones that were intending to ski a point to point race, right, like a marathon? They’ll be doing loops here at Wirth and it will be more challenging. This hilly terrain and they’ll have to contend with that,” Munger said.

The setup will be similar to two years ago when warm weather forced nearly every event in the citywide celebration to the boundaries of Theo Wirth Park.

“The snow sculptures will be here. The skijoring will be here, the dogsledding,” Munger said. “Basically, everything will be here except for the luminary Loppet and the post-luminary party.”

Snow making machines are now working to stretch the race course an extra mile and a half. Winter weather may be unpredictable but the celebration of a cold weather season will go on.

“We’re putting the pieces together out here for a great event out here at Wirth,” Munger said.

The Loppet festivities begin next Friday.

