Sheriff: UND Students Survive Emergency Landing Near Crookston

January 28, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Crookston, Polk County Sheriff's Office, University Of North Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO0) — Two men are unharmed after an emergency small plane landing Friday evening south of Crookston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says they were alerted to the emergency landing at about 6:40 p.m. in Hammond Township.

They arrived to find a 2008 Cessna 172S plane with University of North Dakota instruction pilot Joseph Gromek, 22, and 21-year-old student pilot Collin Bates.

They told first responders that the Cessna’s engine failed when they were about 900 feet in the sky.

The men safely landed in a plowed field near 340th Street Southwest and 20th Avenue Southwest. The plane sustained light damage.

The Minnesota State Patrol, the Crookston Fire Department the Fisher Police department assisted at the scene.

