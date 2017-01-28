Sen. Franken Criticizes President Trump’s Immigration Ban

WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

January 28, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken, Donald Trump, Immigration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of President Donald Trump’s executive orders is implementing major changes to the United States’ immigration policy.

As a result, some passengers arriving to domestic airports were detained Saturday.

Other would-be travelers were turned away before boarding flights bound for the U.S.

Sen. Al Franken is responding to these major changes, and says there has not been a refugee in the United States who has committed a terrorist act.

Sen. Al Franken (credit: CBS)

He says refugees from the banned countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — already go through a tough vetting process, and most people coming from Syria are women and children.

“Taking people who are fleeing persecution has been what this country is all about, and being a pluralistic society is what our country is about and is the strength of this country,” Franken said.

Rep. Betty McCollum released a statement about the ban Saturday, calling it “cruel.”

“President Trump’s executive order … betrays our value as Americans, and does nothing to enhance national security,” McCollum said. “It is a sad irony that President Trump’s actions came on Holocaust Remembrance Day, when we also reckon with America’s refusal – out of sheer religious bigotry – to welcome refugees fleeing the Nazi regime. President Trump’s decision adds to a new chapter to that national shame.”

