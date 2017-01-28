WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

2 Killed In Goodhue County Crash

January 28, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Goodhue County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO0 — Two drivers are dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Goodhue County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Highway 61 at Highway 316 in Welch Township.

A Chrysler fan was driving westbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Ford SUV, which was traveling southbound on Highway 316. The collision caused the Ford to roll over.

A passenger in the Ford was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia