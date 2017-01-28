2 Killed In Goodhue County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO0 — Two drivers are dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Goodhue County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Highway 61 at Highway 316 in Welch Township.
A Chrysler fan was driving westbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a Ford SUV, which was traveling southbound on Highway 316. The collision caused the Ford to roll over.
A passenger in the Ford was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
