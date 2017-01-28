Mike’s Mix: Black Walnut Manhattan @ Volstead House In St. Paul

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Volstead House in St. Paul to try some interesting cocktails.

Black Walnut Manhattan

1 ½ oz Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve bourbon

¾ oz Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur

½ oz Brovo Jammy Sweet Vermouth

1 Dash Angostura Bitters

3 Dashes of Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters

1 Luxardo Maraschino Cherry

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, except garnish, in a mixing glass over ice. Stir about 30 times to combine, chill, and dilute. Serve in a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with the Luxardo cherry.

The Cure

1 beer ice cube *

1 ½ oz Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon

Badger Hill Traitor IPA

Lemon peel

* To make beer ice cube: combine 2 parts Badger Hill Traitor IPA, 1 part sugar, 1 part water, Bitter Truth Lemon Bitters, Bittercube Jamaican #2 bitters, lemon zest expressed. Boil for 5 mins to dissolve sugar and combine ingredients, freeze into cubes.

Instructions

Add 1 large beer ice cube to a lowball glass, followed by the bourbon. Top with Badger Hill Traitor IPA. Garnish by expressing a rip of lemon over the top of the glass.

Volstead House is a speakeasy-style bar serving up riffs on classic cocktails and high-quality small plates. Enter through the red door at the back of Burgers and Bottles.