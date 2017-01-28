‘Miracle on Ice’ Scoreboard Coming Down

WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

January 28, 2017 10:06 AM
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The scoreboard flashing results during the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team’s “Miracle on Ice” run to Olympic glory is being replaced.

The 37-year-old board hanging over center ice at the Lake Placid Olympic Center will be removed on Feb. 6 to make way for a state-of-the-art video display.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates Lake Placid’s state-owned sports venues, says South Dakota-based Daktronics designed and built the display used for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. It showed the scores when the U.S. beat Russia in the hockey semifinals, then Sweden for the gold medal.

Daktronics will get one of the scoreboard’s four panels, while another will go to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. Locations for the other two panels haven’t been determined.

