Controversial Wisconsin Sheriff Speaking In Minneapolis

January 28, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: David Clarke, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A controversial sheriff from Wisconsin is speaking in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Sheriff David Clarke is known for his very public support for President Donald Trump.

Clarke often writes on Twitter about issues involving law enforcement, the Second Amendment and the media.

He made national headlines at last year’s Republican National Convention for this statement, one day after the ambush-style killings of three Baton Rouge police officers.

“Ladies and gentlemen I would like to make something very clear: Blue lives matter in America,” he said.

Saturday night’s program featuring Clarke is at The Mansion Uptown in Minneapolis.

The nonprofit RightWay Minnesota is hosting the event, called the Celebration of Law and Order.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek is also participating, and people did buy tickets to go.

