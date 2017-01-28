Towns Scores 37, Timberwolves Top Nets 129-109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and four assists, and Zach LaVine scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Minnesota shot 51 percent and outscored Brooklyn 17-8 in second-chance point to respond after a tough home loss to Indiana on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez had 25 points and seven rebounds and hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Nets, who have lost five straight and 21 of their last 23 games. Sean Kilpatrick added 14 points.

Towns had everything working against the Nets. Lopez didn’t have the quickness to keep up with him, Justin Hamilton wasn’t strong enough and Trevor Booker didn’t have the size.

After Brooklyn trimmed a 16-point deficit to five in the third quarter, Towns scored six straight points to jumpstart a 10-0 run that gave the Wolves some breathing room for good. He hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and scored on a nifty left-handed baby hook to help the Wolves take an 89-74 lead.

Shabazz Muhammad scored 18 points off the bench for Minnesota, and Gorgui Dieng added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Nets: Lopez scored the first 10 points for Brooklyn. … The Nets scored 58 points in the paint after coming in seventh in the league in that category. … The Nets outscored Minnesota 50-23 off the bench.

Timberwolves: PG Ricky Rubio was limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble. He still finished with 14 points. … Towns topped 30 for the ninth time this season. … Kris Dunn played well while Rubio was out, putting up seven assists and five boards in 26 minutes.

HOLLIS-JEFFERSON REACTS

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is Muslim, got emotional pregame while talking about an executive order from President Donald Trump that cracked down on refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries.

“You can’t judge a whole group by one’s actions at the end of the day,” Hollis-Jefferson said, according to the New York Post. “And I feel like that’s not right. That’s definitely not right. You can’t speak for all Muslims, because all Muslims’ hearts aren’t like that. Most of them are pure, really believe in a different way and a different livelihood.”

Trump said it is “not a Muslim ban,” but the order was protested at airports around the country and a federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s ban.

Hollis-Jefferson did not play in the second half because of a sore right ankle.

UP NEXT

Nets: Brooklyn finishes a three-game road trip at Miami on Monday.

Timberwolves: Minnesota wraps up a three-game home stand with a game against Orlando on Monday.

