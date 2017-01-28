WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Towns Scores 37, Timberwolves Top Nets 129-109

January 28, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and four assists, and Zach LaVine scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Minnesota shot 51 percent and outscored Brooklyn 17-8 in second-chance point to respond after a tough home loss to Indiana on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez had 25 points and seven rebounds and hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Nets, who have lost five straight and 21 of their last 23 games. Sean Kilpatrick added 14 points.

Towns had everything working against the Nets. Lopez didn’t have the quickness to keep up with him, Justin Hamilton wasn’t strong enough and Trevor Booker didn’t have the size.

After Brooklyn trimmed a 16-point deficit to five in the third quarter, Towns scored six straight points to jumpstart a 10-0 run that gave the Wolves some breathing room for good. He hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and scored on a nifty left-handed baby hook to help the Wolves take an 89-74 lead.

Shabazz Muhammad scored 18 points off the bench for Minnesota, and Gorgui Dieng added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Nets: Lopez scored the first 10 points for Brooklyn. … The Nets scored 58 points in the paint after coming in seventh in the league in that category. … The Nets outscored Minnesota 50-23 off the bench.

Timberwolves: PG Ricky Rubio was limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble. He still finished with 14 points. … Towns topped 30 for the ninth time this season. … Kris Dunn played well while Rubio was out, putting up seven assists and five boards in 26 minutes.

HOLLIS-JEFFERSON REACTS

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is Muslim, got emotional pregame while talking about an executive order from President Donald Trump that cracked down on refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries.

“You can’t judge a whole group by one’s actions at the end of the day,” Hollis-Jefferson said, according to the New York Post. “And I feel like that’s not right. That’s definitely not right. You can’t speak for all Muslims, because all Muslims’ hearts aren’t like that. Most of them are pure, really believe in a different way and a different livelihood.”

Trump said it is “not a Muslim ban,” but the order was protested at airports around the country and a federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s ban.

Hollis-Jefferson did not play in the second half because of a sore right ankle.

UP NEXT

Nets: Brooklyn finishes a three-game road trip at Miami on Monday.

Timberwolves: Minnesota wraps up a three-game home stand with a game against Orlando on Monday.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia