Twins To Add Tom Kelly Bronze Statue At Target Field

January 28, 2017 12:06 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside of Target Field.

The team made the announcement at TwinsFest on Friday night. The Kelly statue will be unveiled during the upcoming season, with the date to be announced later.

Kelly led the Twins to two World Series Championships, in 1987 and 1991. His managerial record of 1,140-1,244 places him first on the Twins’ all-time list in wins and games managed.

Kelly retired after the 2001 season, and the Twins retired his Number 10 in 2012, making him the first Twins manager to have his number retired.

Kelly’s statue will join the likenesses of Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek at Target Field.

