WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia

January 29, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: David Allen Pettersen, Home Invasion, Madelia, Nicholas Thomas Embertson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 65-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a home invasion in southern Minnesota left one person dead and another injured.

The incident happened Saturday morning at a residence in Fieldon Township, which is near Madelia. While authorities were responding to the incident, they located a vehicle with two people injured. One was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Thomas Embertson of Madelia. Authorities arrested David Allen Pettersen and booked him into the Watonwan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia