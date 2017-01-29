Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 65-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a home invasion in southern Minnesota left one person dead and another injured.
The incident happened Saturday morning at a residence in Fieldon Township, which is near Madelia. While authorities were responding to the incident, they located a vehicle with two people injured. One was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, while the other had non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Thomas Embertson of Madelia. Authorities arrested David Allen Pettersen and booked him into the Watonwan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.
The incident is under investigation.