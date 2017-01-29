WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

BCA Investigating Weekend Gunfire In Mendota Heights

January 29, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Mendota Heights, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a bullet was found lodged in a home in Mendota Heights on Saturday.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with information about the incident, which happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. A homeowner on the 600 block of Maple Park Drive in Mendota Heights discovered a bullet lodged in their home.

Nobody was hurt from the apparent gunfire, and no incidents were reported in the area during that time. Authorities say it appears to be a random incident and don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

Authorities said they believe the gunfire might have come from the area near Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road. Anyone with information should call the BCA at (651) 793-7000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia