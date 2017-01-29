BCA Investigating Weekend Gunfire In Mendota Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a bullet was found lodged in a home in Mendota Heights on Saturday.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with information about the incident, which happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. A homeowner on the 600 block of Maple Park Drive in Mendota Heights discovered a bullet lodged in their home.
Nobody was hurt from the apparent gunfire, and no incidents were reported in the area during that time. Authorities say it appears to be a random incident and don’t believe there is any threat to the public.
Authorities said they believe the gunfire might have come from the area near Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road. Anyone with information should call the BCA at (651) 793-7000.