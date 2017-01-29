WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Protesters Rally Against Trump’s Executive Order At Brian Coyle Center

January 29, 2017 10:29 PM By Jeff Wagner
Filed Under: Brian Coyle Center, Donald Trump, Immigration, Jeff Wagner, Protest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Outside the Brian Coyle Center, defiance echoed in the air as people protested President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” the crowd chanted.

Inside the building, a gym packed with people of all ages, races and religions rallied together. The event, organized by state representative Ilhan Omar, was designed as a way for people to share ideas and information on how to respond to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Since 9/11, a lot of people have been profiting from fear mongering and a lot of our community are struggling because of it,” said State Rep. Omar.

Protester Emily Werner said of the refugees, “These people who are coming today have been well vetted, they’re people with green cards. They’re people that I’m not afraid of.”

The fear that was felt Sunday belonged to family members of refugees hoping to travel to the U.S. from one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries on the ban list. Suud Olat is a Somali native, but has lived in Minnesota for a year now. He says his brother, who is still at a refugee camp, will now have to wait longer to join him.

“I want to tell the world refugees are real people with real needs,” he said.

While the executive order has become stressful for Olat and others, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer emphasized on that the ban is only temporary, lasting 90 days.

“Everybody needs to take a deep breath,” the congressman said. “There is no litmus test based on religion. The administration and I understand it has, takes the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not this administration as the most dangerous countries when it comes to potential terrorists.”

Vetting potential terrorists is something Emmer and other lawmakers do agree on. But targeting a specific religion from specific countries is something many Americans are determined to stop. Hundreds showed up to protest outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The group eventually moved inside with police surrounding them until an officer stood on a chair and ordered them to go back outside while talking into a megaphone.

More from Jeff Wagner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia