Protesters Rally Against Trump’s Executive Order At Brian Coyle Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Outside the Brian Coyle Center, defiance echoed in the air as people protested President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” the crowd chanted.

Inside the building, a gym packed with people of all ages, races and religions rallied together. The event, organized by state representative Ilhan Omar, was designed as a way for people to share ideas and information on how to respond to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Since 9/11, a lot of people have been profiting from fear mongering and a lot of our community are struggling because of it,” said State Rep. Omar.

Protester Emily Werner said of the refugees, “These people who are coming today have been well vetted, they’re people with green cards. They’re people that I’m not afraid of.”

The fear that was felt Sunday belonged to family members of refugees hoping to travel to the U.S. from one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries on the ban list. Suud Olat is a Somali native, but has lived in Minnesota for a year now. He says his brother, who is still at a refugee camp, will now have to wait longer to join him.

“I want to tell the world refugees are real people with real needs,” he said.

While the executive order has become stressful for Olat and others, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer emphasized on that the ban is only temporary, lasting 90 days.

“Everybody needs to take a deep breath,” the congressman said. “There is no litmus test based on religion. The administration and I understand it has, takes the seven countries identified by the Obama administration, not this administration as the most dangerous countries when it comes to potential terrorists.”

Vetting potential terrorists is something Emmer and other lawmakers do agree on. But targeting a specific religion from specific countries is something many Americans are determined to stop. Hundreds showed up to protest outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The group eventually moved inside with police surrounding them until an officer stood on a chair and ordered them to go back outside while talking into a megaphone.