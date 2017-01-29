WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Minneapolis Leaders Hold Meeting Over Trump’s Executive Order

January 29, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Executive Order, Minneapolis City Council, President Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city leaders held a meeting with hundreds of people Sunday night to discuss President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

City Councilmember Alondra Cano says they spent time talking about how the city can improve its sanctuary status to protect immigrants. A sanctuary city is considered a place where law enforcement won’t independently enforce immigration actions.

“How can we use city resources in our budget to protect those community members and what can those individuals do today to support our immigrant and refugee communities that feel attacked by these new executive orders,” Cano said.

President Trump is promising to cut federal aid to sanctuary cities and to deport anyone here illegally. The national estimate for how many people are living in the U.S. illegally is more than 10 million.

