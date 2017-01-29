WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Snow Could Impact Monday Morning Commute

January 29, 2017 9:11 PM
Filed Under: Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a pretty quiet weekend on the weather front, some snow could make an impact on the Monday morning commute.

We’re not expecting a lot of snow across the Twin Cities as we head back to work and school, but it could be enough to cause some headaches on the roads Monday. WCCO Meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt says a fast-moving system will arrive in Minnesota overnight, in time for some snow as we head out the door.

The Twin Cities likely won’t see more than an inch or two, but three to six inches is expected in northern Minnesota. So there won’t be a lot of snow in the metro, but it may be wise to give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning.

Temperatures will remain above normal through Tuesday before a cool down later in the week.

