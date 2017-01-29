WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

St. Paul Winter Carnival Announces Snow, Ice Sculpting Winners

January 29, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Ice Sculptures, Snow Sculptures, St. Paul Winter Carnival

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Winter Carnival announced its winners Sunday for the snow and ice sculpture competitions.

The snow sculpting competition took place at the Snow Park at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The ice sculpting competition happened at Rice Park.

Carnival-goers will be able to see the snow sculptures, weather permitting, until Feb. 5. The winning team received $1,000, a trophy and earned the opportunity to represent Minnesota at a national competition at Lake Geneva, Wis.

First place went “When Nature Calls” by House of Thune. Second place went to “Under a Rest” by Shadow Men, third place went to “The Hummingbird” by The SnowKitects and the Artist’s Choice and Vulcans’ Choice went to “Focused on a Cure for MS” by MS Krackers.

The ice sculptures will also be available for viewing at Rice Park, weather permitting, until Feb. 5. In the multi-block category, first place went to “Something to Prove,” second place went to “Charlotte’s Web” and third place went to “From Sea to Sky.”

Check out a gallery of all the sculptures

.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia