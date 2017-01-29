St. Paul Winter Carnival Announces Snow, Ice Sculpting Winners

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Winter Carnival announced its winners Sunday for the snow and ice sculpture competitions.
The snow sculpting competition took place at the Snow Park at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The ice sculpting competition happened at Rice Park.
Carnival-goers will be able to see the snow sculptures, weather permitting, until Feb. 5. The winning team received $1,000, a trophy and earned the opportunity to represent Minnesota at a national competition at Lake Geneva, Wis.
First place went “When Nature Calls” by House of Thune. Second place went to “Under a Rest” by Shadow Men, third place went to “The Hummingbird” by The SnowKitects and the Artist’s Choice and Vulcans’ Choice went to “Focused on a Cure for MS” by MS Krackers.
The ice sculptures will also be available for viewing at Rice Park, weather permitting, until Feb. 5. In the multi-block category, first place went to “Something to Prove,” second place went to “Charlotte’s Web” and third place went to “From Sea to Sky.”
Check out a gallery of all the sculptures
.