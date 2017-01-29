2 Escape Truck Falling Through Ice On Todd County Lake

WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

January 29, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Big Swan Lake, Todd County Sheriff's Office, Truck Through Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were able to escape after a pick-up truck went through the ice Friday on a central Minnesota lake, according to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle through the ice on the north end of Big Swan Lake. A 2016 GMC Sierra truck owned by Duane Scepaniak of St. Joseph was on a part of the lake known as the narrows when it went through the ice.

Scepaniak and a passenger, identified as David Walz of St. Joseph, were able to get out of the truck as it came to rest on its wheels in about four feet of water. Authorities say the ice thickness where the truck went through was about two to three inches.

