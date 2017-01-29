TwinsFest Wraps Up At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A long-standing baseball tradition wrapped up on Sunday at Target Field.
TwinsFest provides fans with behind-the-scenes experiences with their favorite team and favorite players. People have the opportunity to get player autographs and take photos with the players.
There were also special panel discussions, self-guided clubhouse tours and the chance to take batting practice over the weekend. This is also the biggest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins.
In the past 36 years, the team has raised more than $4 million for organizations they support.