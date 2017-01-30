4 Things To Know: Canadian Mosque Shooting, Trump Travel Ban, Real ID & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the investigation into a shooting at a Canadian mosque that left at least six dead to Minnesotan’s no longer being able to use their ID to access federal agencies or nuclear power plants, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 30, 2017.

Canadian Authorities Investigate Deadly Mosque Shooting

Authorities in Canada are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday night.

At least six people were killed in the attack and eight others were injured.

The nation’s Prime Minister is calling the incident a terror attack.

Companies Push Back Against Trump Travel Ban

Tech companies are pushing back against the Trump administration’s immigration and travel ban.

Google has created a $2 million crisis fund. The money goes to four organizations including the ACLU and Immigrant Resource Center.

Minnesota Licenses No Longer Valid At Federal Agencies

As of today, Minnesotans can no longer use their driver’s licenses to get into federal agencies or nuclear power plants.

Minnesota is one of eight states that has not yet joined the Department of Homeland Security’s Real ID program.

One year from now, a regular Minnesota driver’s license won’t be enough to board planes at airports.

Volkswagen Now World’s Largest Automaker

A big milestone for Volkswagen.

It’s now the world’s biggest automaker, bouncing back from its emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen said it sold more than 10.3 million vehicles last year. Toyota sold 10.2 million.