Scarsella Takes Stand, Defends Himself In 4th Precinct Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities man accused of shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters took the stand in his own defense on Monday.

Allen Lance Scarsella, 24, faces assault and riot charges. Prosecutors think racial hatred motivated him and three other men to head to the demonstration.

Video from the protest scene shows two of them wearing masks, flashing a gun and saying they were “going on a mission.” The protesters had camped outside the north Minneapolis Fourth Precinct police station following the officer-involved shooting of Jamar Clark in 2015. Five protesters were hospitalized in the shootings with non-life threatening injuries.

Scarsella started to plead his case to the jury. On the stand, Scarsella appeared extremely calm. He claims he was punched in the face by one of the protesters and was chased as he tried to leave the protest.

That’s according to video Scarsella and three other friends filmed on Nov. 23, 2015. On the stand, Scarsella indicated the group simply went to the protest to live-stream the event and that he wore a snowmobiling mask to the protest because it was quote “cold outside.”

Instead, he says they got into a shouting match with a group of protesters, which turned physical leading up to that shooting.

Now, this is the just beginning of Scarsella’s testimony. He has not been cross examined by prosecutors yet or even touched on the actual moments of the shooting. But in their opening statements, attorneys argued the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.

WCCO’s Bill Hudson is in the courtroom now and will be tracking developments for later newscasts.