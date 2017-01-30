Allina Restricts Patient Visits Over Flu Cases

January 30, 2017 3:30 PM
Influenza

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health has announced it would be restricting visitor guidelines as a result of influenza.

The restrictions affect more than a dozen hospitals.

Allina Health said that children under 5 years old are asked to not visit with patients, as well as visitors who are older but suffering from symptoms of sickness.

Also, if you are visiting one of the hospitals in the system and have a sick child, you are urged to wear a mask while on the premises.

The hospitals listed by Allina Health included:

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
  • Buffalo Hospital
  • Cambridge Medical Center
  • District One Hospital, Faribault
  • Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids
  • Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley
  • New Ulm Medical Center
  • Owatonna Hospital
  • Phillips Eye Institute, Minneapolis
  • Regina Hospital, Hastings
  • River Falls Area Hospital, River Falls, Wis.
  • St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
  • United Hospital, St. Paul
