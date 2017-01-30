Dakota Co. Sheriff’s Home Struck By Stray Bullet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie’s home was struck by a stray bullet early Saturday morning.
Sheriff Tim Leslie says his home was struck by the bullet at 4 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Mendota Heights.
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents have determined that the stray bullet was related to shots being fired from an area several blocks away. Residents several blocks away from Leslie’s home reported being awakened by four or five gunshots at around the same time.
Authorities believe the gunshots may have originated from an area near Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road.
The BCA recovered the bullet and will continue investigating the negligent firing of the gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.