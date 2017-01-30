Dakota Co. Sheriff’s Home Struck By Stray Bullet

January 30, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Dakota County, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, Stray Bullet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie’s home was struck by a stray bullet early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Tim Leslie says his home was struck by the bullet at 4 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Mendota Heights.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents have determined that the stray bullet was related to shots being fired from an area several blocks away. Residents several blocks away from Leslie’s home reported being awakened by four or five gunshots at around the same time.

Authorities believe the gunshots may have originated from an area near Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road.

The BCA recovered the bullet and will continue investigating the negligent firing of the gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia