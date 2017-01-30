Jealousy Makes Us Buy Attention-Grabbing Products, Study Suggests

January 30, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: jealousy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you ever wonder why you decide to splurge on something expensive? It might be because of jealousy.

A researcher in Singapore conducted five experiments and found that the desire for eye-catching products was less when people knew the thing they bought wouldn’t be noticed in public.

The researcher, Xun (Irene) Huang, PhD., says feelings of jealousy are not restricted to romantic relationships.

Huang says the study could have implications for marketing, with jealousy possibly being used more to motivate consumers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia