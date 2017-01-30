Local Music Tap: Massive ‘Mid West Music Fest’ Lineup Released

Includes Charlie Parr, Toki Wright, Night Moves, Driftless Sisters & More January 30, 2017 12:30 PM By Cole Premo
The Mid West Music Fest is coming to Winona and La Crosse, Wisconsin this spring for two full days each – and the lineup is impressive.

On Monday, organizers with the festival released the full lineup of over 120 bands for the festival, which is scheduled for La Crosse on April 14-15 and Winona on April 28-29.

Headliners will include country blues man Charlie Parr, rapper/MC Toki Wright, future folk-rockers Night Moves, soul band Sonny Knight & The Lakers – and much, much more.

Check it out for yourself below:

Organizers say a full schedule of who will be playing when will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival was founded in 2010 as an all-ages, multiple genre, volunteer-driven summer festival. It has since moved to April to get students involved, too, while school is in session.

Click here for ticket info.

