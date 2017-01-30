Madelia Man Charged In Deadly Attempted Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Madelia man is facing charges after fatally shooting a man allegedly attempting to break into his home in Watonwan County Saturday morning.

David Allen Pettersen, 65, is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of intentional discharge of firearm that endangered safety.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday Watonwan County deputies received a call of a possible burglary and shooting at a residence in rural Madelia. The call was made by Pettersen, who told police that he had fired a handgun at a grey car that was leaving his property after, what he believed, was an attempted burglary.

Pettersen told officers the car had gotten stuck in his driveway when he fired at it, but left soon after.

While on route to Pettersen’s home, officers passed a car on the shoulder of the road that matched the description Pettersen gave.

The criminal complaint states an officer approached the car and found 18-year-old Cornelius Ayers, Jr., 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson and 18-year-old Kyle Thomas Nason inside.

Nason was suffering from a broken ankle and Emberston was suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were transported to a hospital. Emberston later died of his wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Nason told officials at the hospital that the three men had gone to Pettersen’s home to “case” it for a future burglary.

The men tried several doors and windows, including one outside of a back deck. The criminal complaint states, Nason had been boosted up onto the deck to look inside the window when he saw Pattersen looking back at him.

Nason then jumped off the deck, injuring his ankle, and the three got into the car and attempted to drive away. As they did so, they heard two loud bang and Embertson said he thought he had gotten hit.

Embertson continued driving out of the driveway but lost consciousness a short while later and the car drifted to the side of the road. This is when officers came upon them.

According to the criminal complaint, Pettersen told police he had awoken when he heard someone attempting to open a door.

When he saw Nason on the back deck and the car in the driveway, he grabbed his gun and went outside.

Petterson said he shot two to three rounds at the car as it drove by him in the driveyway. He said he was aiming for the front tires.

The criminal complaint states Pettersen then went inside, called police and waited in his residence until they arrived.

If found guilty, Pettersen could face up to 15 years in prison, up to $30,000 in fines or both.