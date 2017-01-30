2017 Medallion Hunt Ends On Day 9 As Winner Claims Prize

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On day nine, someone found the 2017 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion near Spoon Lake in Keller Regional Park.

The medallion was found about 3:30 Monday afternoon by a solo hunter.

Jerome Krieger made his way to Spoon Lake, where more than a dozen cars were parked.

Just inside some trees, on a slope of land, he spied an area of untouched snow.

Under there, he found a sheet of ice, which carried the prize.

Krieger won $10,000. He says he wants to take a trip with his family.