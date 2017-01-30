Sheriff: Hutchinson Man Seriously Hurt In Meeker County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Hutchinson man was seriously hurt in a crash in south central Minnesota Saturday night, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 8:23 p.m. to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of 190th Street and 610th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, which is just northwest of Hutchinson. Several agencies responded to the scene.
An investigation shows the driver, identified as Jeffrey Conklin, was heading westbound on 190th Street when he failed to stop for the “T” intersection at 610th Avenue. Conklin went straight off the road and into a grove of trees. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted at the scene by the Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link.