Sheriff: Hutchinson Man Seriously Hurt In Meeker County Crash

January 30, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Conklin, Meeker County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Hutchinson man was seriously hurt in a crash in south central Minnesota Saturday night, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 8:23 p.m. to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of 190th Street and 610th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, which is just northwest of Hutchinson. Several agencies responded to the scene.

An investigation shows the driver, identified as Jeffrey Conklin, was heading westbound on 190th Street when he failed to stop for the “T” intersection at 610th Avenue. Conklin went straight off the road and into a grove of trees. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted at the scene by the Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia