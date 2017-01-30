Minneapolis Eyeing Houston Super Bowl Preparations

January 30, 2017 5:37 PM By Angela Davis
Filed Under: Angela Davis, Minneapolis, Super Bowl XXII, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In one year, one of the largest sporting events in the world will kick off in Minneapolis.

Super Bowl XXII takes place Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As we learned on Monday, over the next 12 months, a lot of work will go into making sure everything from the stadium to the city and beyond are ready for the big stage.

It’s all sunshine and smiles in Houston right now, in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. But come next year, when the big game is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the weather will be much colder.

Melvin Tennant is the president of Meet Minneapolis.

“We are proud of it, we embrace it. We are building the whole program around the fact we are bold, actually not cold. The Bold North,” he said.

Tennant is headed to Houston with other members the Super Bowl Host Committee. They plan to watch and learn so they can be prepared in 2018.

“When the Super Bowl comes here we are going to require 10,000 volunteers. So we are integrally a part of the volunteer management,” he said.

Transportation, crowd control and security are all things to consider. Downtown Houston has a light rail system similar to the one here in the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit is figuring out how to accommodate the expected one million visitors who will be here in the Twin Cities next February.

Tennant says Nicollet Mall, which is now under construction, will host an outdoor festival.

“We’ll have a public, free festival on Nicollet. The name is still being evaluated. That’s really where a lot of the free activities will take place, right along Nicollet,” Tennant said.

New hotels have opened in Minneapolis in anticipation of the demand. Places like the trendy Radisson Red along 3rd Street and the upscale AC Hotel by Marriott on Hennepin Avenue.

Canopy by Hilton is opening soon.

“So if we can recruit some new people who really like us and want to come here, we can increase visitor traffic and economic impact over the years,” Tennant said.

St. Paul will get a boost too as the Winter Carnival will be in full swing during the Super Bowl next year.

As for all those volunteers who will be needed, the work includes welcoming people at the airport and giving directions as people leave hotels.

If you would like to volunteer, click here for more information.

More from Angela Davis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia