Minneapolis Eyeing Houston Super Bowl Preparations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In one year, one of the largest sporting events in the world will kick off in Minneapolis.

Super Bowl XXII takes place Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As we learned on Monday, over the next 12 months, a lot of work will go into making sure everything from the stadium to the city and beyond are ready for the big stage.

It’s all sunshine and smiles in Houston right now, in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. But come next year, when the big game is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the weather will be much colder.

Melvin Tennant is the president of Meet Minneapolis.

“We are proud of it, we embrace it. We are building the whole program around the fact we are bold, actually not cold. The Bold North,” he said.

Tennant is headed to Houston with other members the Super Bowl Host Committee. They plan to watch and learn so they can be prepared in 2018.

“When the Super Bowl comes here we are going to require 10,000 volunteers. So we are integrally a part of the volunteer management,” he said.

Transportation, crowd control and security are all things to consider. Downtown Houston has a light rail system similar to the one here in the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit is figuring out how to accommodate the expected one million visitors who will be here in the Twin Cities next February.

Tennant says Nicollet Mall, which is now under construction, will host an outdoor festival.

“We’ll have a public, free festival on Nicollet. The name is still being evaluated. That’s really where a lot of the free activities will take place, right along Nicollet,” Tennant said.

New hotels have opened in Minneapolis in anticipation of the demand. Places like the trendy Radisson Red along 3rd Street and the upscale AC Hotel by Marriott on Hennepin Avenue.

Canopy by Hilton is opening soon.

“So if we can recruit some new people who really like us and want to come here, we can increase visitor traffic and economic impact over the years,” Tennant said.

St. Paul will get a boost too as the Winter Carnival will be in full swing during the Super Bowl next year.

As for all those volunteers who will be needed, the work includes welcoming people at the airport and giving directions as people leave hotels.

If you would like to volunteer, click here for more information.