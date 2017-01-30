Griffen Leads Vikings Pro Bowlers With 8 Tackles, 3 Sacks

January 30, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Barr, Cordarrelle Patterson, Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith, Linval Joseph, Minnesota Vikings, Pro Bowl, Xavier Rhodes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFC may not have won Sunday’s Pro Bowl, but the Minnesota Vikings players who were there made their impact on the game.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen had three of the NFC’s seven sacks in the game. Griffen finished the season with 48 tackles for the Vikings, including eight sacks.

The Vikings had six players in total at the Pro Bowl. Along with Griffen, Anthony Barr filled in for Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons, who is in the Super Bowl. Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson and Linval Joseph also represented the Vikings.

All six earned $30,000 after the NFC lost 20-13 to the AFC, whose players earned $61,000.

Griffen finished the game with eight tackles, while Smith had five. Rhodes also had a pass break-up. Patterson had one catch for one yard. Joseph and Barr each had two tackles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia