Reality Check: President Trump’s Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing immigration restrictions on seven Muslim-majority countries associated with terrorism is sparking nationwide protest, including in Minnesota.

More than 1,600 refugees came to Minnesota in 2016 from the banned countries, most from Somalia.

The State Department of Human Services Resettlement Program reports 1,410 Somalis settled in Minnesota last year.

Eleven came from Iran, 175 from Iraq, 21 from Syria, 11 from Sudan and none from Libya and Yemen.

No refugee from any one of those countries committed a deadly terrorist act in Minnesota or the United States.

The travel ban would not have stopped the 9/11 hijackers: they were from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt — countries not on the list.

Or the San Bernadino shooters: one a U.S. citizen, the other a legal resident from Pakistan — not on the list.

Or the Orlando shooter: also a U.S. citizen.

It’s not clear what Trump means by “extreme vetting” of refugees from the affected countries, but it’s not true there is no vetting system in place.

The 20-step process from the Obama administration included detailed personal investigations, collecting of biometric information and multiple in-person interviews, which take an average of two years or longer.

The Trump administration is calling the travel ban a “travel inconvenience…for a couple hours.”

It reports that out of 325,000 people airports processed during the weekend, 109 were detained for additional screening.

Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper issued the following written statement:

“Since 1979, Minnesota has welcomed more than 100,000 refugees to Minnesota through the U.S. Refugee Admission Program. Many of these refugees have come to Minnesota fleeing certain death and persecution in their countries of origin. Before arriving in Minnesota, they have gone through a thorough, multi-year vetting process. The state of Minnesota’s refugee program will continue to work with strong community partners including Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Service to assure that refugees who come to Minnesota receive services that best support their resettlement; including housing, employment, and education assistance. This work must and will continue, both with the refugees already here in Minnesota and, going forward, with any refugees who are permitted by the federal government to be resettled in Minnesota. Refugees and immigrants are us, our neighbors, friends, colleagues and loved ones and are an inextricable part of the fabric of our great state.”

