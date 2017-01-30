Semi-Truck Carrying Live Turkeys Rolls Near Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a semi-truck carrying live turkeys rolled in western Minnesota early Monday morning, but there were no injuries.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:51 a.m. to the junction of County Highways 5 and 25, which is near Willmar, for a semi-truck rollover. When officers arrived, the truck had been headed westbound on County Highway 5. It didn’t stop before turning southbound onto County Highway 25, causing the semi-truck to overturn into the west ditch.
Authorities say the driver, a 39-year-old Montevideo man, was not injured. The semi-truck was fully loaded with live turkeys.
As of 12:30 p.m., crews were still at the crash scene working to remove the semi and turkeys from the ditch. The Kandiyhoi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.