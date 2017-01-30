Trump Signs Executive Order To Cut Regulations

January 30, 2017 12:47 PM
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing an executive action Monday aimed at significantly cutting regulations.

White House officials are calling the directive a “one in, two out” plan. It requires government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify two regulations they will cut from their own departments.

Officials say the president is ordering that there be a zero dollar budget for new regulations through the rest of fiscal year 2017. The White House and agencies will work on a budget for regulations in upcoming years.

There are some exceptions in the executive action for emergencies and national security.

The officials insisted on anonymity in order to detail the directive ahead of Monday’s formal announcement.

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Oh No…😠

    I feel another protest coming on…😉

    Reply | Report comment |

