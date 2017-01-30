Tuberculosis Testing Begins At St. Louis Park High School

January 30, 2017 10:35 AM By Al Schoch
Filed Under: Al Schoch, Hennepin County Health Department, St. Louis Park, St. Louis Park High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Testing for tuberculosis begins Monday for about 150 people at Saint Louis Park High School. 

The students and staff members being tested may have had contact with someone in the school district who tested positive for the disease last November.

The Hennepin County Health Department’s Bill Belknap said they needed to wait two months until the skin tests could start.

“Tuberculosis does not spread easily, it does not take hold in a new body quickly and it does not present as an active disease very quickly,” he said.

Anyone who tests positive would be treated with antibiotics. Any positive results are expected to be latent cases, in which the person has the bacteria but is not ill.

“We have to wait two months for bacteria that may have been transmitted to be recognized by the body and for that immunity response to occur,” Belknap said. “We treat the latent infection before it becomes active.”

The identity of the person who had TB cannot be released because of privacy laws. The tests will be completed Tuesday and results are expected by the end of the week.

Tuberculosis is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease that affects the lungs.  It’s among a group of diseases constantly monitored by state health officials.

The testing at Saint Louis Park High School is being done free of charge.

There are about 1,400 students taking class at the high school building, which is where the infected person was when tested positive for TB.

More from Al Schoch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia