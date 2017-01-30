Gov. Walker Says He Wouldn’t Have Run For Re-Election If Clinton Had Won

January 30, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he wouldn’t have run for a third term if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected president.

Walker made his comment in an interview Friday on MSNBC. Walker has not said whether he will run for a third term in 2018, but he’s raising money and taking steps as if he is going to do it.

Walker says in the interview “If Hillary Clinton was president of the United States right now, I would not have run for re-election” in Wisconsin. Walker says he looks forward to working with Republican President Donald Trump on a series of reforms, including welfare programs and how federal aid is sent to the states.

Walker also calls Trump’s Cabinet picks a “top-notch group.”

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia