TCF Bank To Close 10 Cub Foods Branches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis-based bank TCF Bank announced Monday it will be closings 10 branches in Cub Foods.
In a press release, TCF Bank announced it renewed its contract with the grocery store chain to extend through 2021. As part of the agreement, the bank agreed to close 10 branches in Cub Foods by April 14.
However, director of Communications Amie Hoffner said, while the 10 locations are closing, ATMs will remain.
For many of the closing branches, there is another location less than three miles away.
The branches closing are as follows:
- 3717 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, Minn.
- 3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, Minn.
- 7555 W. Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park, Minn.
- 1008 East Highway 55, Buffalo, Minn.
- 1750 West County Road 42, Burnsville, Minn.
- 1020 Diffley Road, Eagan, Minn.
- 7435 179th St. W., Lakeville, Minn.
- 3930 Silver Lake Rd. NE, Minneapolis, Minn.
- 2100 North Snelling Ave., Roseville, Minn.
- 2195 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, Minn.
After the branches close, there will be 279 ATMs and 88 branch locations in Minnesota, 39 of which are inside Cub Foods stores.