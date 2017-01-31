TCF Bank To Close 10 Cub Foods Branches

January 31, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: TCF Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis-based bank TCF Bank announced Monday it will be closings 10 branches in Cub Foods.

In a press release, TCF Bank announced it renewed its contract with the grocery store chain to extend through 2021. As part of the agreement, the bank agreed to close 10 branches in Cub Foods by April 14.

However, director of Communications Amie Hoffner said, while the 10 locations are closing, ATMs will remain.

For many of the closing branches, there is another location less than three miles away.

The branches closing are as follows:

  • 3717 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, Minn.
  • 3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center, Minn.
  • 7555 W. Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park, Minn.
  • 1008 East Highway 55, Buffalo, Minn.
  • 1750 West County Road 42, Burnsville, Minn.
  • 1020 Diffley Road, Eagan, Minn.
  • 7435 179th St. W., Lakeville, Minn.
  • 3930 Silver Lake Rd. NE, Minneapolis, Minn.
  • 2100 North Snelling Ave., Roseville, Minn.
  • 2195 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, Minn.

After the branches close, there will be 279 ATMs and 88 branch locations in Minnesota, 39 of which are inside Cub Foods stores.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia