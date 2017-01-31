2 Charged In Death Of 79-Year-Old St. Paul Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are facing murder charges in the death of a 79-year-old St. Paul woman earlier this month.

Myong Gossel, 79, was found dead in her east side home on the 2300 block of Nokomis Avenue on Jan. 4. She died of blunt force trauma.

Richard Daniel Thomas Joles, 29, and Kevin Reek, 46, are both charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and one count of second-degree murder without intent.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Joles after finding two of his fingerprints inside of Gossel’s home.

Police first spoke to Joles’ girlfriend who confirmed that he had gone to Minnesota in hopes of getting a job from a woman he had done work for in the past, later identified as Gossel.

In their interview with Joles’ girlfriend, she said he and Reek made a plan to go to Minnesota on New Year’s Eve. They left on Jan. 1, 2017 in Reek’s truck.

The complaint states she also told police Joles’ said several times that Reek was acting weird and had admitted that he wanted to steal money from Gossel.

Joles’ girlfriend also said that after Joles was arrested, Reek returned to Indiana and burglarized her trailer. She said he did it because Joles’ owed him money. She said he admitted to killing Gossel.

Officers then spoke with a friend of Joles’ who came to Minnesota with him and Reek.

According to the criminal complaint, Joles’ friend also said Reek was “acting weird” as they drove through Wisconsin.

He told police Reek became upset with Joles when Joles told him there was no work at Gossel’s and wouldn’t show him her home.

On Jan. 9, police spoke with Joles after he agreed to speak with investigators.

According to the criminal complaint, Joles’ said he had been to Gossel’s house in the summer but had only been in the kitchen and bathroom.

Police admitted to Joles’ that forensic evidence belonging to him had been found in rooms that were not the bathroom or kitchen. They showed him a picture of Gossel after the attack, and he said “I know she’s been beaten to death” though officers had not told him that.

The criminal complaint states that Joles then named Reek as a suspect and said he had been charged with killing someone in the past.

Joles at first denied showing Reek the home, but in a later interview said he hoped Reek could help him get another job with Gossel.

Joles told investigators the three men went to Gossel’s home between 8 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 2 and he confronted Gossel about owing him money.

Joles and his friend went to Gossel’s home, told her she still owed him money and she paid him. Joles said he then left and never touched her. He continued to claim Reek had wanted to tie her up and rob her.

Accoridng to the criminal complaint, police arrested Reek on Jan. 12 on a probation violation in Illinois.

Reek was on probation for tying up, beating and robbing an elderly couple in their home in Tennesse.

When brought in for questioning Reek refused to speak without a lawyer.

If found guilty, both Joles and Reek could face up to 40 years in a prison for each count.